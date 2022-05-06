“The summer I turned pretty”, which in Spanish has been translated to “the summer i fell in love”, is a teenage love story written by Jenny Han, the author of the Netflix hit “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”.

The trailer that introduces us to the protagonist named Belly (Lola Tung) is accompanied by the song “This love (Taylor’s version)“, song of Taylor Swift which will debut this May 6 at midnight.

Official poster of the movie “The summer I fell in love”. Photo: Prime Video

What is “The Summer I Fell in Love” about?

The fictional story follows Belly, a teenager who spends her vacation every year at her beach house and, despite her desire, fails to capture the attention of the boys. Thus, during a summer, Belly will begin to show physical changes, which will attract the attention of a boy, and she will finally fall in love with her. However, like all changes, this will bring good and bad things to her life.

Taylor Swift will be in charge of the soundtrack of “The summer I fell in love”

Through her official Instagram account, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter thanked the writer Jenny Han for using their debut song “This love (Taylor’s version)” to promote the premiere of “the summer i fell in love”.

In the same post, Swift announced that the song’s official release will be today, May 6, at midnight.

Taylor Swift announces that her song “This love (Taylor’s version)” will premiere tonight at midnight. Photo: Instagram

Cast of “The summer I fell in love”

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah