President Bolsonaro had another one of his tirades that maybe followers can classify as genius. He decided to raise the proposal of a courtesy visit to Vladimir Putin with a delegation formed by heads of state, which would have the objective of calming the tempers, in a trip to Russia precisely in one of the most tense moments of international relations. Laughable, if the Planalto tenant hadn’t taken the idea so seriously that he even expressed it openly to Turkish authorities at a recent meeting. These, perplexed, disagreed. The captain, who has already lent solidarity to Moscow’s warmongering intentions, has remained on the fence, contradicting the global stance of retaliation against the invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps it is for these reasons and others that Brazil was left out, for the third consecutive year, from the list of guests to participate in the annual meeting of the G-7 group, the club that brings together the richest nations on the planet. In practice, since Jair Bolsonaro took office, Brazil has been systematically passed over, excluded from these meetings by the leader of the host country. In 2019, Emmanuel Macron of France avoided calling on the Brazilian president, with whom he had never cultivated the best relations, and opted for Chile. England later did the same. This time, even Senegal, India, Indonesia and South Africa (two of the BRICs members) will be there while Brazil remains in the fridge. There is no doubt: the condition of pariah, outside the concert of nations, is the costume that fits like a glove at the moment. After all the bad impression given with the record of deforestation and fires – precisely when the world pursues sustainability goals – the warning sign had already been lit against the injunctions of the Brazilian government. The undemocratic threats of questioning the elections only worsened the situation. Bolsonaro is seen and seen in the external community as a colorful character, to say the least. It doesn’t make any good impression on European, Asian, let alone American partners. The main Latin partners even turn up their noses at their diatribes. The recent episode of suggesting a circumstance in which international representatives followed Russia almost to pay a kind of vassalage to someone who is disrupting diplomatic relations with his impulses of conquest generates even more repulsion and contempt for the so-called “myth”. These are delusions that, perhaps, serve their electoral platform plans, to show themselves accepted abroad, at least by some. I could suggest inviting the Venezuelan neighbor, Nicolás Maduro, who, like him, also turns a blind eye and supports Moscow’s moves. Apart from them, who else would get into that leaky canoe? Putin, for his part, is hoping for such a sign. It would serve as an argument against opponents who criticize him because of the isolation and rupture of relationships generated so far. In other words: it would be an approximation of extremists whose benefit would be limited exclusively to themselves. Putin’s war has already generated more than five million refugees and thousands more deaths. Bolsonaro seems not to put such inconveniences in the balance. Probably for seeing them as mere side effects. “It’s life”, as he puts it. The same type of reaction already seen in the face of the hecatomb of the Covid pandemic. It lacks a little “semancol” for so much indecent proposal.

Carlos José Marques Editorial Director