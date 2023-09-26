‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is the new film starring the singer from the pop industry, in which she will tell us in detail everything about her tour that kept many Peruvians excited, but that could not reach our country due to lack of infrastructure. However, the American artist made official the arrival of her film to national cinemas and as of September 26, 2023, pre-sale of tickets has already begun at Cinemark, Cinépolis and Cineplanet.

If you want to know all the details about the release date of this Taylor Swift feature film, in which theaters it will be available and the ticket pre-sale prices, keep reading this note so you don’t miss the release on the big screen of what his tour was like.

When does ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ premiere in Peru?

The tape of Taylor Swift will premiere in Peru next October 13. For the singer, the launch of her film is very exciting, since it is part of her tour. ‘The Eras Tour’which will end in November 2024. On the other hand, through his ‘X’ account, he confirmed that ticket sales are now available in all the countries in the world where his film will be present.

In which cinemas in Peru can Taylor Swift’s movie be seen?

‘The Eras Tour’ It’s the tour he’s been doing Taylor Swift to remember his 17 years of artistic career, which will now be available in Peruvian cinemas from October. For this reason, national networks are already developing promotions about the film that will detail the concert that lasts 3 hours. The movie theaters in the country that will show the Taylor Swift film are Cineplanet, Cinépolis and Cinemark.

Taylor Swift announces on her ‘X’ account that tickets are now on sale: screenshot of ‘X’/Taylor Swift

When is the pre-sale of tickets for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ in Peru?

Although initially the film was not going to arrive in Latin America, later came the news of its premiere in Peru and other countries in this part of the planet. Given this, fans have been excited to start buying tickets in the pre-sale that will take place in national cinemas.

Regarding this, Cinemark, Cineplanet and Cinépolis have already made their pre-sales official for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’, prices are between 40 and 60 soles.

