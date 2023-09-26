Kyiv has maximally simplified the conditions of stay for foreign mercenaries who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and also introduced an accelerated procedure for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced on September 26 by the Chairman of the State Migration Service of Ukraine Natalya Naumenko.

“For such people (foreign mercenaries. – Ed.), for our part, we have simplified their stay in Ukraine as much as possible. That is, we have extended the period of stay in our country if it has already expired. Secondly, we freed them from the need to prepare documents for temporary residence,” the Ukrainian publication Censor.net quotes her as saying.

According to Naumenko, the Ukrainian authorities have conditionally equated a military ID to a temporary residence permit. If a foreigner continues to serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or if he has a state award or a representation from the Ministry of Defense, then Ukrainian citizenship can be obtained in a simplified manner.

Meanwhile, on September 14, The Daily Telegraph wrote that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, apparently, began to kill each other more often amid domestic conflicts.

In mid-July, on ABC News, an Australian mercenary participating in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces complained of arbitrariness on the part of Ukrainian commanders. The Australian added that some foreign fighters are not paid at all for their service.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.