On Tuesday, Taylor Swift has announced his support for Kamala Harris for the upcoming US presidential election, expressing concerns about the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images that have been circulating online, showing her falsely endorsing Trump. In an Instagram post, the artist said she had come across an AI-generated image shared on Donald Trump’s website that showed her endorsing his candidacy. “It made me think deeply about the risks of AI and the dangers of spreading false information,” Swift wrote. “This has led me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my true intentions as a voter. The easiest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Swift’s post references an incident in late August, when Trump shared a series of repurposed images of Swift on Truth Social in support of his campaign, some of which featured groups of “Swifties for Trump” and one apparently AI-generated image of Swift with the caption, “Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump.” The former president accompanied the image with the caption, “I agree!” In her statement, Swift also highlighted her commitment to important issues like LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive health, and in vitro fertilization, and directed her fans to register to vote via a link on her Instagram Stories.

The misuse of AI tools in the context of the US presidential election is a growing concern as the technology becomes more accessible. In January, before Kamala Harris was officially nominated as the Democratic Party’s nominee, a fake AI-generated voice message mimicking Joe Biden’s voice was sent to over 20,000 people in New Hampshire, urging voters not to participate in the primary. This type of misinformation is prompting many tech companies to tighten restrictions on the use of their tools. Google, for example, recently announced that it will limit election-related searches in its AI-generated results.

This isn’t the first time Swift has been the victim of AI-generated images. Earlier this year, nonconsensual and sexualized images of the singer, created using the technology, were shared on social media, prompting the White House to call for legislative action to address the issue.