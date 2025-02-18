The Crassula ovatamore commonly known as The plant or jade treebelong to the family of succulents. It is one of the most appreciated and recognized plants within the world of Feng Shui And, in addition to the names already mentioned, it is known as the money plant or friendship. It is believed that its rounded leaves with a currency attract good fortune and that its perennial nature symbolizes resilience, vitality and longevity.

Another benefits of this plant is that it is easy to care for and maintain. However, that does not mean that it has low maintenance. Although their appearance is robust and are resistant, they also need and appreciate a care routine to grow and prosper properly. As experts explain, it is important to keep in mind that A healthy Jade plant guarantees the free flow of beneficial energy in the home.

The best locations inside the house

Due to its symbolism, its location within the house is a key aspect. Being clear about the feng shui energy mapping and the meaning of the Jade plant, experts recommend placing it in those areas that are associated with wealth, Vitality and luck. Therefore, places like a Office or near the house door It could be the perfect location to amplify its capacity and attract prosperity and harmony to the home.

Anjie cho, Interior designer and expert in Feng Shui explains the importance of this factor: “This succulent plant that has juicy leaves in the form of a currency attracts wealth and prosperity. Place it with intention can help generate constant financial growth. ”

| Source: Istock

As for the door of the house, according to Feng Shui, it is in this stay where the positive energy, good luck, opportunities and abundance at home is welcomed. Therefore, placing here a Jade plant helps attract all these blessings to the life of those who inhabit there.

Very similar way it occurs in the work space or in the office. When associated with the Jade plant with growth, productivity and success, if it is placed in the southeast corner of this area, it is believed that these qualities are amplified.

Where not to place a Jade plant

While the aforementioned areas are the most suitable to put this plant, there are other spaces inside the home that according to Feng Shui is preferable to avoid. We are talking about bathroom and laundry since they are considered places of bad luck and could cause the opposite effect.

“Placing money plants in the bathroom is like trying to fill a crowded cube and covered with dollar bills. The drainage energy of the bathrooms can end the prosperity that these plants symbolize,” adds Dee Oujiri, expert in Feng Shui.