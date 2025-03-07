Ana Peleteiro has no rival in the old continent: The Spanish tripler, current European outdoor champion, flew in the final to hang the gold in the Europeans of Athletics on track covered in Appealoorn, with a jump of 14.37 meters in his fourth attempt.

The silver went to the Romanian Diana Ion, who signed her best personal brand with a jump of 14.31 in her last attempt, while the bronze hung Senni Salminen, with a jump of 13.99 meters.

More information shortly …