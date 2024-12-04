The lists of the most listened to of the year on Spotify globally show a decline in reggaeton and a resurgence of traditional pop. For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift is crowned the most listened to artist globally in 2024. With her successful tour “The Eras Tour” and the release of her album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”, the American singer and songwriter has left an indelible mark on music this year. year and continues to cement his status as one of the most influential figures in the music industry.

Taylor Swift is positioned as the most listened to artist in the world for the second consecutive year, reaching more than 26.6 billion views in 2024. In addition, her album “The Tortured Poets department: The Anthology” has been crowned the most listened to globally, achieving another milestone for the American singer and songwriter.

In second position is The Weeknd, the Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer, who remains an unstoppable force in global music. In third place, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny stands out, reaffirming his place among the public’s favorites with his unique mix of Latin and urban rhythms, but losing his first place in 2021 and 2022 and second in 2023. Fourth place is occupied by rapper and singer Drake and, closing the global top 5, is Billie Eilish.

And regarding the ranking of the most listened to songs of 2024 globally, the most played is “Espresso”, by Sabrina Carpenter. A catchy pop song that has gone around the world and has already accumulated more than 1.6 billion views worldwide, making Sabrina Carpenter one of the great artists who has marked pop culture this year.









This is the list of the most listened to artists in the world:

1. Taylor Swift

2. The Weeknd

3. Bad Bunny

4. Drake

5. Billie Eilish

6. Travis Scott

7. Featherweight

8. Kanye West

9. Ariana Grande

10. Feid

Most listened to songs in the world in 2024:

1. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

2. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

3. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”, by Billie Eilish

4. “Gata Only”, by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj

5. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

6. “End of Beginning”, by Djo

7. “Too Sweet” by Hozier

8. “One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)”, by The Weeknd, JENNIE and Lily Rose Depp

9. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

10. “Die With A Smile”, by Lady Gaga with Bruno Mars

Most listened to albums in the world in 2024:

1. “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY”, by Taylor Swift

2. “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”, by Billie Eilish

3. “Short n’ Sweet”, by Sabrina Carpenter

4. “TOMORROW WILL BE NICE”, by KAROL G

5. “eternal sunshine”, by Ariana Grande

6. “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”, by Taylor Swift

7. “SOS” by SZA

8. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

9. “Fireworks & Rollerblades” by Benson Boone

10. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

The most listened to podcasts

Spotify Wrapped 2024 also offers a ranking of the most listened to podcasts in the world and in Spain, where their consumption has increased by 30% this year. The list is dominated by talk, comedy, and health and wellness podcasts. Thus, number one in Spain is “The Wild Project”, the podcast of interviews directed by Jordi Wild, followed by “El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé”, which is also the tenth most listened to podcast in the world, debuting in the global ranking, and the health and well-being podcast with the most listeners in Spanish internationally. In third place on the ‘top’ in Spain is “Nadie Sabe Nada”, presented by Andreu Buenafuente and Berto Romero. In fourth position we find “La Ruina”, a podcast by Tomàs Fuentes and Ignasi Taltavull in which they comment on and judge the worst anecdote of the people who come to the program as an audience and, in fifth place, “La Pija y la Quinqui”, by the hand of Carlos Peguer and Mariang.

This ‘top 10’ of most listened to podcasts in Spain in 2024 closes with «Entiende Tu Mente», «Poco se Habla! Briten and Xuso Jones», «WORLDCA$T», «NUDE PROJECT PODCAST» and «Stretching the gum».

Regarding the latest consumer trends, the video podcast stands out as a star format in Spain, since of the ‘top 10’ of the most listened to in 2024, up to seven produce video (among them “La Ruina”, “La Pija y la Quinqui” or “Little talk!”). In fact, the percentage of users who consume video podcasts on the platform has grown by more than 70% in our country in the last year. Some data make Spain the second country in Europe with the highest growth rate in this format.

Regarding the most listened to podcasts internationally, number one continues to be, for another year, “The Joe Rogan Experience”, followed by “Call Her Daddy” and “Huberman Lab”. Fourth and fifth place are completed by “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von” and “The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett”, respectively.