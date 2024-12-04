Like every year, Spotify has launched Spotify Wrapped, a summary of your musical tastes within the app. During the last 12 months, the platform collects data on your listening, which artists are your favorites, what songs you have not stopped listening to and even what your favorite podcasts are.

The Swedish company knows that Music is an identifying sign for many people.since the genres or artists you listen to say a lot about you. Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming platforms in the world, and Every day millions of users spend hours on this platform enjoying their favorite topics.

For years, this musical summary has been one of the most anticipated moments of the year for many people and the networks are filled with screenshots where users show what they have listened to the most this year.

From this very day, any Spotify user can access their annual music summary, although this time It can only be done from the smartphone app (if it doesn’t work, update the app). So making yours is as simple as opening the Spotify app on your phone and your music summary will automatically open with the artists, songs and genres that you have listened to the most during 2024.

The success of Wrapped, especially on social networks, has led Spotify to incorporate more tools so you can get to know the music you listen to in depth. From your musical evolution throughout the year and the playlist that reflects it, in addition to knowing how many minutes you have spent listening to music over the last 12 months.

Spotify Wrapped globally and domestically in 2024

In addition to your most listened to artists and songs, the company also shares some global and national data on what has been listened to the most on the platform. For the second consecutive year, the American Taylor Swift has been nominated as the most listened to artist globally in 2024followed by The Weekend and Bad Bunny.

Although this has not been reflected at the song level, since at a global level, The most listened to song on Spotify this year has been “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenterfollowed by Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” and Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.”

At the national level, the annual data reflects that:

The most listened to artists in Spain in 2024 are:

Mike Towers Bad Bunny Feid SAIKO Quevedo Anuel AA Rauw Alejandro KAROL G Dei V JC Reyes

The most listened to national artists in Spain in 2024 are:

SAIKO Quevedo JC Reyes Morad Omar Montes Rvfv Beny Jr. Relays B Lola Indigo Melendi

While the most listened to songs in Spain in 2024 are:

“If I Had Met You Before”, by KAROL G “MOON” by Feid “THE SKIRT”, by Myke Towers “BADGYAL”, by SAIKO, JC Reyes and Dei V “X’CLUSIVO – REMIX”, by Gonzy, SAIKO and Arcángel “Gata Only”, by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj “Santa”, by Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro and Ayra Starr “Broken Hands”, by DELLAFUENTE and Morad “La Bachata”, by Manuel Turizo “FARDOS”, by JC Reyes and De La Ghetto

Finally, regarding the most listened to podcasts in Spain in 2024:

The Wild Project The Marian Rojas Estapé Podcast Nobody Knows Anything The Ruin La Pija and La Quinqui Understand Your Mind Little is talked about! Briten and Xuso Jones WORLDCA$T NUDE PROJECT PODCAST Stretching the gum