Good news for the ‘swifties’! On February 2, a news story published by the newspaper Variety regarding the singer went viral. Taylor Swift. According to the portal, New York University launched a course based on the history and musical career of the interpreter of “Red”. The educational institution has reported that The course has already started and has had an excellent reception.

Who organizes this course?

The person in charge of developing this subject is the Clive Davis Institute of the University of New York. The course launched on January 26 and will end on March 9.

This academic proposal will be dictated by Brittany Spanos, from Rolling Stone magazine. According to the magazine, the class is focused on “Taylor Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of country and pop songwriters, discourses on youth and childhood, and the politics of race in popular music.” contemporary”

According to a representative of the program, many people have shown interest. Something that also motivates her fans to sign up is that it is known that the singer was invited to exhibit.

Jason King, a music writer and musician who runs the Davis Institute, noted that some classes will be taught by Questlove, the author of “Dilla Time”; Dan Charnas; among others.

What is this course about?

The description of the subject reads: “This course proposes to deconstruct both the attractiveness and the aversions towards Taylor Swift through detailed readings of her music and public discourse in relation to her own growth as an artist and celebrity. Through readings, lectures, and more, the class delves into analyzes of the culture and politics of adolescence in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness, and power in relation to their image and images. of those who have preceded and succeeded her.

Additionally, the show will touch on copyright and property issues, American nationalism, and the continuing impact of social media on the pop music industry.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, King noted, “The class was a no-brainer for me when Brittany first suggested it. She is a fan of Taylor, but she also understands how to culturally contextualize her and get students to think more deeply about her and her music.”