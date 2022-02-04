The Original Hub, Banco Original’s technology company focused on B2B business and operating under the Bank as a Service (BaaS) concept, is multiplying its results by approaching fintechs. In the calculations of the CEO, Alexandre Conceição, the perspective is to double in size in 2022, with an increase in the number of customers, processed transactions and products. Last year, the company closed more than 250 million calls to its APIs, the open technology solutions, and handled more than R$24 billion in transactions. Today, she deals with around 60 companies such as banks, e-commerce platforms and fintechs.