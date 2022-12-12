United States.- After a scandalous cancellation in 2022, The Golden Globes will return in 2023 to reward the highlights of film and television. From Los Angeles, California, you can enjoy one of the most important awards of the Seventh Art.

will be next January 10, 2023 when the Golden Globes bringing together a large number of stars and highlighting the best series and movies of the year.

List of nominees for the Golden Globes 2023

best drama film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Foreign Film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

turning red

best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Austin ButlerElvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill NighyLiving

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Musical, Comedy or Drama

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

ozark

severance

Best Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie

black bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

pam and tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

wednesday

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam ScottSeverance

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura LinneyOzark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Musical, Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah EinbinderHacks

Julia GarnerOzark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna OrtegaWednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best screenplay

Todd Field, Tar

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie

Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

best original song

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

best score