United States.- After a scandalous cancellation in 2022, The Golden Globes will return in 2023 to reward the highlights of film and television. From Los Angeles, California, you can enjoy one of the most important awards of the Seventh Art.
will be next January 10, 2023 when the Golden Globes bringing together a large number of stars and highlighting the best series and movies of the year.
List of nominees for the Golden Globes 2023
best drama film
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Foreign Film
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
best animated film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- turning red
best director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
- Austin ButlerElvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill NighyLiving
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Musical, Comedy or Drama
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best drama series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- ozark
- severance
Best Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie
- black bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- pam and tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- wednesday
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam ScottSeverance
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura LinneyOzark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Musical, Comedy or Drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah EinbinderHacks
- Julia GarnerOzark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
- Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna OrtegaWednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best screenplay
- Todd Field, Tar
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie
- Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
best original song
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
best score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
