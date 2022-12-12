Another revolution in Williams. Two years after the arrival of the new owners – Dorilton Capital – Jost leaves their position Understood and Francois Xavier Demaisonrespectively CEO and team principal (the former) and technical director (the latter). The Grove team announced it a few minutes ago. The team hasn’t chosen their replacements yet, but will announce them shortly.

“It has been a huge privilege to drive Williams in the last two seasons and lay the foundations for the transformation of this great team“, Capito commented. “I look forward to following the team on its path to success in the future“.

Williams Racing Management Update: Williams Racing announces that after two years at the helm of the Grove-based outfit as CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito is stepping aside. pic.twitter.com/w03SQLqrbU —Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 12, 2022

Matthew Savage, chairman of Dorilton Capital, added: “We would like to thank Jost for his hard work and dedication at a time when we have embarked on a major transformational process to begin the journey of relaunching Williams. We are grateful to Jost for postponing his retirement to meet this challenge: he will now hand over the reins. We would also like to thank FX for his input and wish him the best in his future“.