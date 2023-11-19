Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/11/2023 – 15:54

A fan of Taylor Swift, who was in Rio de Janeiro to attend a concert by the singer, was stabbed to death after being robbed by two men in the early hours of this Sunday, 9th, on Copacabana beach, in the south zone of the capital. Authorities arrested one of the robbers. The information comes from the Military Police, the state Civil Police and family members.

Cousins ​​of the victim, Gabriel Mongenot Santana Milhomem Santos, aged 25, told the Estadão that he was from Mato Grosso do Sul, but was studying aerospace engineering in Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais. The student traveled with friends to watch the singer’s show in Rio.

The second suspect, responsible for the stabbings, has already been identified. According to the PM, he was arrested on Friday, the 17th, for theft and receiving stolen goods, but a court decision released him on the same day. The man also has a criminal record for murder, robbery, possession of a firearm and bodily harm.

The Civil and Military Police continue to look for the second suspect, who is said to be a homeless man, according to the detained man’s statement. The Capital Homicide Police are investigating the case.

Luciano Mongenot said that the student’s parents are “devastated” by the news. Gabriel was an only child.

The student is the second victim from Mato Grosso do Sul to die in Rio de Janeiro during Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in the city. Ana Clara Benevides, aged 23, died after falling ill while waiting for the singer’s first show in the capital.

The artist postponed her performance this Saturday, the 18th, just hours before going on stage due to the extreme temperatures. The show has been rescheduled for Monday the 20th.