Tardozzi on Bagnaia: “He proved he is a champion” | FP

MotoGP, Bagnaia “sees” the 2nd title

Second place in the Qatar Grand Prix earned Francesco half a title Bagnaia, and maybe even something more. The reigning world champion has in fact extended his lead in the standings over Jorge Martin to 21 points and, with 37 points still up for grabs, he will only need to avoid serious mistakes in Valencia to concede an encore. Perhaps Lusail’s scare in the final laps could really help him in this respect: in an attempt to get full spoils from the Qatar GP, the Piedmontese he risked colliding with the winner Fabio Di Giannantonio and throw away a World Cup that now seems set.

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi he certainly broke out in a cold sweat due to Bagnaia’s maneuver, but after the race he shows calm and praises the #1, author of a race like a seasoned champion except for the near miss at the end.

Tardozzi’s words

“This evening we only have to highlight one great Di Giannantonio. Fabio was exceptional and credit should be given to him for his first MotoGP winit was well deserved after having done fabulous times“, this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“Pecco showed the champion he is. The little mistake could have happened in the end, he wanted the victory, but it’s right to be satisfied with second place which gives us points in the standings. Well done Fabio and very good Pecco, who drove an exceptional race after yesterday’s problems“, he added. And, in conclusion, a thought for Enea Bastianini, author of a great comeback from 15th to eighth place: “I would highlight Enea’s 1:52.9, he was fantastic to set the track record on the last lap“.