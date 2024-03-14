Taylor Swift never ceases to surprise. Scientists of Caltech identified seismic movements in their concert Los Angeles United States, due to jumps and dances of the thousands of fans who came to see this show.

The seismologist Gabrielle Tepp and his colleagues in their study in Seismological Research Letters They showed how they could identify the seismic wave of the songs of Taylor and thus also be able to determine the strength of the tremor.

Previous studies have shown that the phenomenon called 'concert tremor' It is characterized by long-duration signals that present peaks of harmonic frequency in a narrow band, included between 1 and 10 Hz.

This low frequency pattern is similar to the shaking harmonic observed in sources of natural origin, such as volcanoes, and in anthropogenic ones, such as railways.

How did this investigation of the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles begin?

A seismic precedent associated with a concert Swift in seattle motivated the California Office of Emergency Services to consult the administrators of the seismic networks about the possibility of carrying out relevant investigations during the seismic shows Swift in The Angels.

To do this, the specialists led by Tepp They installed advanced motion sensors in the stadium SoFi and proceeded to analyze the data obtained by these instruments in conjunction with the information from nearby permanent stations that belong to the grid seismic regional.

What were the objectives of this research team?

The research team set out to develop a method to isolate the signals of shaking from concerts through spectrogram analysis. These visually represent the intensity of different frequencies of signal over time and is a common tool to illustrate the effects of sound waves.

Furthermore, the seismologists They resort to them to effectively visualize the signals captured by seismometers and other measuring devices.

The researchers analyzed this data along with data from nearby permanent stations in the regional seismic network. Photo: AFP

In how many songs were seismic waves identified?

The researchers of this study were able to identify a seismic wave different for each topic. The songs had different magnitudes and it was 'Shake It Of' the one that reached the magnitude of 0.851.

How are these seismic waves explained?

Scientists determined the explanation for this phenomenon: 70,000 people jumping and dancing at the same time was what caused the shaking. To verify your hypothesis, carried out a series of controlled experiments. They used a portable sound system along with an advanced motion sensor.

Likewise, one of them, Tepp, He plugged his electric bass into the sound system and played a simple, monotone bass line. Not content with just that, he also made jumps adjacent to the sensor by simultaneously interpreting Taylor Swift's 'Love Story'.

The experimental results verified that the harmonic tremor was generated by motion and not for the music. “Although I couldn't stay still (I found myself jumping around in a tight circle, similar to what you experience at a concert), the clarity with which the signal was emitted was surprising,” express Tepp.