More than 230 million women and girls worldwide have been subjected to genital mutilation, according to a new Unice analysisf, an increase of 30 million since the organization's last estimate in 2016.

While data shows that in some countries a new generation of parents has chosen to give up this practice, in other countries the laws and campaigns against it have had no impact.

In Burkina Faso, the proportion of girls aged 15 to 19 who have undergone cutting has fallen from 82 percent to 39 percent in the last 30 years. But in Somalia, where an estimated 99 percent of women have had their clitorises removed, the level has not changed.

Because the countries where this practice is most common are also those with the highest rates of population growth, the total number of girls who are subjected to mutilation is increasing.

“The total number of women and girls is 15 percent higher than the last estimate,” said Claudia Cappa, a Unicef ​​expert on female genital mutilation. The UN has set a goal of eliminating female mutilation by 2030, but change would have to happen 27 times faster than the current pace to reach that goal, he said.

While cutting is most common in sub-Saharan Africa, the practice also remains widespread in parts of the Middle East and Asia and a clandestine practice in some immigrant communities in North America and Europe.

An estimated 144 million women and girls in Africa have been mutilated (mainly in Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan), 80 million in Asia and 6 million in the Middle East (more than half in Yemen), the new report reveals. In Asia, the highest proportion of cases occur in Indonesia, where 55 percent of girls undergo a genital mutilation procedure, government figures show.

UNICEF made its calculations using responses from routine national household surveys in the 31 countries where the practice is most common. Those surveys ask women if they and their daughters have been mutilated, and ask both women and men in households whether they think the practice should continue.

In Burkina Faso, which has seen the steepest decline, criminalization of the procedure and strong support from top political figures have helped, said Mariam Lamizana, president of an anti-cutting organization called Voix de Femmes, in Ouagadougou, the capital.

“We said, 'What you're doing in the name of culture, these are the consequences for women, these are the consequences for girls,'” she said. “We found that it was good to involve young religious leaders because they were more educated and more open.”

Cappa said changing the rules is easier in countries like Kenya, where the practice is not universal but rather a tradition of some groups. “Progress can be faster because communities that practice it are confronted by those that don't, and can see that alternatives to their beliefs and values ​​are possible and may be culturally acceptable,” she said.

Sadia Hussein channeled her experience as a survivor of excision into an organization against the practice, the Brighter Society Initiative. Working in her home region in northwestern Kenya, she said getting people to talk publicly about the practice has been key to reducing its prevalence to 9 percent of girls ages 15 to 19, down from 23 percent 30 years ago. .

“Men say, 'Women never told us this is bad, not even our wives,'” she said. “So I have to build trust in survivors to share their own pain because Our society has actually conditioned women in such a way that they endure pain in silence. I tell them that whatever we go through should not happen to our daughters.”