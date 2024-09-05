80% of Venezuela is left without electricity and the Government denounces sabotage

80% of Venezuela was left in the dark early Friday morning, including Caracas, after a massive blackout that the government attributed to “sabotage,” without giving details.

“We are reporting that at approximately 4:40 a.m. today, Friday, August 30, an electrical sabotage occurred in Venezuela, an attack against the national electrical system, which has affected almost the entire national territory. All 24 states are reporting a total or partial loss of electrical supply,” said Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez to state channel VTV.

Náñez has not said what type of sabotage occurred or who was responsible, but he linked it to what the Executive considers “a coup d’état” that began after the elections of July 28, when the National Electoral Council (CNE) attributed the victory to Nicolás Maduro without showing the minutes. Neither the opposition nor the international community recognized Maduro’s victory.

This is not the first time that Venezuela has suffered a massive blackout, which the opposition attributes to a lack of investment in infrastructure and corruption. The last particularly serious one was recorded in 2019, today remembered by Náñez. “We experienced it in 2019, we know what it cost us in 2019, we know what it cost us to recover the national electrical system since then and today we are facing it with the anti-coup protocols because (it is) what there has been in Venezuela since before July 28, during July 28 and these little more than 30 days that have passed,” he said.

The states where the blackout has been recorded include Miranda, Vargas, Carabobo, Aragua, Merida, Tachira, Zulia, Lara, Falcon, Monagas, Bolivar, Anzoategui, Sucre, Nueva Esparta, Delta Amacuro, Cojedes, Portuguesa and Guarico.