Mexico City.- The Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced that during the first six months of the year, tax revenues amounted to 2 trillion 526 billion pesos, an annual real increase of 6.1 percent.

In a statement, the regulatory body said that the amount was 0.1 percent higher than the amount provided for in the Federal Revenue Law for the period.

Inside, it is detailed that 57 percent of the collected amount corresponds to Income Tax (ISR), 27 percent was from Value Added Tax (VAT) and 12 percent was obtained from the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS).

“These results are thanks to the implementation of the Master Plan for Tax Inspection and Collection, which has allowed for a level playing field in the collection of taxes without the need to create new ones or increase existing ones, as well as the commitment and honest work of the public servants of the SAT,” he said.

The SAT releases this data in advance. The details of tax revenues for the first quarter will be known at the end of the month, with the publication of the Public Finance Report of the Ministry of Finance.