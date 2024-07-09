Hatsune Miku is the quintessential vocaloid, she never goes out of style, and neither do her products. In fact, Supergropies has already announced the pre-sale of a sophisticated watch with different motifs of the girl with turquoise blue hair, details below.

The watch costs $260 and is available for pre-order from July 4 to July 21, 2024. Shipments will begin in late January 2025.

If you want to know more about other products, You can check the Supergropies page here.

Details on the Hatsune Miku-inspired watch range from visible hands in the dark to hidden symbols —like the details behind the watch—.

The main face of the watch is a metallic turquoise green, The three subdials have different displays (24 hours —at 3 o’clock—, 60-second counter —at 6 o’clock—, and 60-minute counter —at 9 o’clock—).

The pointers—or hour markers—are silver while the hour and minute hands they glow slightly in the dark.

Miku’s watch features a triangle pattern on the wrist band that subtly decorates the left half of the inner bezel, along with another pink triangle motif at 1 o’clock.

Besides, The back of the watch is engraved with the name and number “01” and also “2007.08.31” which is the release date of Miku.in other words, her birthday. The box it comes in is a vibrant turquoise green.

The watch is made of stainless steel and glass (case) with brass hands on the dial and a cowhide strap. It is water resistant up to 5 ATM.

In other words, this is an article for fans to enjoy.

Who is Hatsune Miku?

Hastune Miku is a vocaloid, In other words, it is a digital character that was given a voice – based on a real singer – that was modified because the digital artist is, ultimately, a more robotic entity.

However, Miku is quite popular and even performs “concerts” around the world.

