Federal Revenue Category demands the calling of all tax auditors approved in public competition

The tax auditors of the Federal Revenue began this Thursday (September 5, 2024) a standard operation at customs. The category demands the calling of all tax auditors approved in a public competition, the strengthening of the body and the readjustment of the basic salary.

The term “standard operation” is used in union circles to refer to the increase in bureaucratic inspection procedures, which result in delays and reduced efficiency of the services provided.

SAccording to Sindifisco Nacional, the actions will continue on Friday (September 6, 2024) and will be defined by the auditors according to the units and work processes. The teams will be maintained for the analysis and clearance of priority cargo defined by law, such as medicines and live cargo.

“In Uruguaiana (RS), the document verification of cargo and vehicles passing through the dry road port, both for import and export, was intensified, generating queues of trucks”said the entity.

Still according to Sindifisco, “the initiatives represent the intensification of the state of mobilization that began in July, also giving visibility to the lack of compliance with the agreement of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services with the installation of the Specific and Temporary Table of the category to discuss agendas”.