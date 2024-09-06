Ciudad Juarez.– The Unidos por el Autismo (United for Autism) Foundation, AC, invited the population to register on the list of those seeking care for the new autism center that is about to be delivered.

Egla Ramírez, director of the foundation, said that they are still working on their facilities, and there is a waiting list, but they have a team of experts on the subject.

“The care will be comprehensive, using cognitive behavioral, sensory and language therapy. The care is personalized, so each patient will be assessed to identify their needs and thus have their work program,” he explained.

He commented that they are still lacking some services, but they are working to cover all needs.

The foundation currently serves 40 families, and with this new unit they will extend the service to another 30 families, Ramírez said.

“This autism center was built with the Participatory Budget 2023; we are aware that some things will be missing, since the budget was approximately five million for that first stage, there will be several things left to do in order to be able to go to work there,” he commented.

The facility will have a cafeteria, men’s and women’s bathrooms, three therapy rooms, a storage room and reception. In the case of the cafeteria, the furniture will be obtained through a donation from the Oxxo round-up, which took place in October-December, he said.

Spaces were also adapted to serve the 80 families that are planned, but the priority is to have basic services such as electricity, water and gas, said the interviewee.

“We ask citizens to join us with donations to complete the first stage of this project, to contact us at the Unidos por el Autismo AC foundation,” said Ramírez.

For more information, interested parties can call (656) 372-3948, and (656) 203-7515, or email: [email protected]

The center is located at 8850 Río Niágara Street, in the Torre Sol neighborhood.

