Carlos Tavares continues to reiterate that Italy will be central in the future of Stellantis. The CEO of the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA confirmed this at the meeting with the mayor of Turin Lo Russo and the president of Piedmont Cirio, useful for setting the stakes for the evolution of the Mirafiori production center. One of the fundamental points of the group’s progress strategy concerns the electric: the number one of Stellantis recalled that by 2030 they will be launched on the market 75 new battery-poweredand from the end of the decade all sales will be represented by electric models.

“Most of the battery-powered cars will be produced in Europe and Italy, so gradually all the factories, even the Italian oneswill produce models based on their respective platforms “Tavares explained, reassuring that no plant in our country will be closed (as was initially feared) but at most it will be converted. “It will be a smooth transition to maximize the return on investment – he added – Italy is the heart of this transformationbut we will be very concrete: we will proceed site by site “. The first step of this process is represented by Termoli, where Stellantis has announced the construction dedicated to the production of batteries. As for Mirafiori, however, the number one of the group explained: “We have several ideas, we have met local leaders, ideas have emerged and we are working to make them profitable. I expect these ideas to materialize within two months. We are looking for executable projects, both on production and in the area of ​​circular economy “.

To make the electric accelerate its diffusion, however, it is necessary that most of the barriers to date present are removed. Tavares himself also agrees with this aspect, reiterating how state incentives are always helpful but cannot last forever: “We need stability and regulatory visibility, investments in charging infrastructure and fewer barriers to the use of cars. If we can do these things, we industrialists will do our job. We ask governments to create the conditions for the middle class to afford these new vehicles, which cost 50% more than traditional ones. Today, first of all, a better network of charging points would be needed“.