The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation honored the best innovative experiences of the pavilions of the countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, with the “Emirates Innovates” award in an exceptional version, in partnership with the largest global event of its kind historically, and within the BIE Awards Ceremony, which was organized today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 , with the conclusion of the global event.

The Emirates Innovate Award, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation in February 2021, aims to celebrate innovative individuals and institutions, in translation of the directions of the UAE government to stimulate and support innovative ideas and their application in the government sector, thus enhancing the leadership of the UAE and its position in the ranks of the most innovative countries in the world.

The Expo 2020 Awards seek to encourage participants in the global event to continue working towards the goal of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, which is the main theme of the Expo, and motivating them to share their creative ideas with the world.

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, confirmed that the exceptional edition of the Emirates Innovate Award represents a contribution from the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation in supporting, promoting and encouraging innovative practices, celebrating innovators and introducing their success stories globally.

She said that the partnership with the most prominent international event in the Expo 2020 Dubai Awards, reflects the message of “The Emirates Innovates” to celebrate innovation and innovative practices, and praised the Expo Awards as a platform to motivate participants to continue connecting minds to create the future.

She pointed out that the award includes 3 categories that reflect the main themes of Expo 2020 Dubai, which include creating opportunities, sustainability and mobility, and praised the distinguished global experience that Expo has formed since its launch last October, and what it represents as a global platform for the future industry.

6 innovative experiences

Six pavilions won the three categories of the award, and the list of winners in the category of best innovation in achieving sustainability included the pavilions of the Netherlands and Italy, in the category of best innovation in the industry of opportunities, the pavilions of Tunisia and the Czech Republic, and in the mobility category the pavilions of Saudi Arabia and Sweden.

The Netherlands Pavilion won the Best Innovation Award in achieving sustainability, for its design, which represents a dynamic circular environment in the desert, and offers visitors a complete experience that includes the themes of water, energy and food. Mint and oyster mushrooms, which are irrigated with water collected from the air, while the pavilion employs natural phenomena such as condensation, photosynthesis, the production of fungi, moisture and temperature transmission to create a climate system, and visitors experience the strength of these natural phenomena, and learn how to grow food in a building in a circular way, Even in the driest conditions.

The Italy Pavilion built in the Sustainability Zone also won the category of Best Innovation in Achieving Sustainability and was recently awarded the ISO 20121 Certificate – Event Management and Sustainability System according to international standards, which considered it the first fully sustainable and recyclable pavilion. The international certificate included various aspects such as structural and architectural components solutions, finishing materials used, complete event programs set up in the pavilion, social sustainability of the workforce, and economic sustainability of all parties involved in construction, operation and day-to-day maintenance.

The best innovation in the industry

The Tunisia Pavilion won the Best Opportunity Innovation category for its innovation “P-Guard”, which is an autonomous patrol robot capable of independently managing risk monitoring tours, and is equipped with sensors to capture ambient sounds and redirect them to and from the operator, and is characterized by its ability to operate for 8 -10 hours.

The Czech Republic Pavilion also won the SAWER system, which represents the essence of the pavilion and was developed by scientists from various disciplines and scientific fields, specifically for the Expo to showcase the technology of producing water from air that helps in desert cultivation.

The best innovation in mobility

In the category of best innovation in the field of mobility, the Saudi Arabia pavilion won for the innovation of the inclined elevators installed in the pavilion, which provide the same experience of the journey for each visitor regardless of the visitors’ physical abilities by enabling them to experience the inclined areas of the pavilion smoothly, and it is the first of its kind in the Middle East .

The Kingdom of Sweden’s pavilion won the Best Mobility Innovation Award for Incedo’s innovation, which combines access control and security devices in one scalable environment, and the innovation responds to the challenges of safe and comfortable mobility for people in terms of access times and different entry points for buildings.

Emirati competencies in the award jury

A number of CEOs of innovation in the UAE government were selected in the award jury, to evaluate the most prominent innovations from the pavilions of the countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, and to select the winning experiments for the award. The new solution is about innovative solutions applied globally, and the second is reproducibility, and it assesses the extent to which the innovative solution can be applied and spread globally, and the ease of its adoption in other parties, and the third criterion is “impact” and measures the extent to which the solution contributes to improving the quality of life in society.



