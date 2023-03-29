Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Actor Robert Gallinowksi is dead. He is known for his appearances in series such as “Tatort” or “Der Dicke”. Gallinowski was 53 years old.

Berlin – The German acting world mourns Robert Gallinowski. He died in March 2023 at the age of just 53. That reports the Southgerman newspaper.

Gallinowski’s agent confirmed that SZ compared to the death of the actor. He is said to have died “surprisingly”. Nothing is currently known about the exact cause of death.

Gallinowskis had roles in several crime series on German television. Mostly he embodied a villain, tough guy or suspect. His partly sinister look and his beefy figure contributed to this. Gallinowski could be seen in several episodes of “Tatort”, in “Die Kanzlei”, “In allerFreundschaft”, “Dogs of Berlin”, Donna Leon”, “SOKO”, “Wolffs Revier” and “Polizeiruf 110”. From 2009 he appeared in a total of eight episodes as Chief Inspector Ole Hansen in “Der Dicke”.

However, Gallinowski was not only a TV actor, but also studied actors, theater actors, painters, poets and radio plays.

Robert Gallinowski is dead: the actor has been on TV since 1993

He was born in Aachen in 1969 and studied at the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts in Berlin between 1990 and 1993. This was followed by engagements at the Theater Bonn, the Hamburger Schauspielhaus, the Bavarian State Opera in Munich and the Berlin Volksbühne.

Gallinowski had his first TV appearance in 1993 in the series “Polizeiruf 110”.

Until 2016, Robert Gallinowski was married to fellow actress Dagmar Manzel. He last lived in Berlin.