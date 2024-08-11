The Colombian Tatiana Renteria He won bronze and took third place on the podium in the 76 kilo fight at the Olympics. The Valle del Cauca native rose from Saturday’s defeat and managed to overcome the difficulties to avoid leaving empty-handed. Paris 2024.

Tatiana faced the fight against the Ecuadorian with great maturity Genesis Reasco and won the bronze medal in wrestling after winning 2-1. Rentería celebrated in style its first medal in a Olympics.

Tatiana Rentería dedicates her victory to Colombia

“After what happened in the semi-final, I said that I should not lose focus. I had to be focused, for this fight, I had to keep fighting and here is the result,” says the Cali native.

“I don’t know how to explain the joy I feel for having won this medal, but I did this for my Colombia and for all those who have supported us. I hope that for the next Olympics we will get more qualifications and win many more medals,” he added.

Tatiana Rentería dedicated her victory to her family, her friends and all of Colombia: “I do this for them, they are my motivation to continue in this sport… Wrestling means a lot because I am representing my country. I am very proud to wrestle and represent Colombia.”

The 22-year-old Colombian athlete spoke about her life story, in which she had to go through many battles, through the armed conflict, to get on a podium in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I was also displaced, like Yeison (Lopez)“This is the best example we can give to children who were displaced, to get ahead,” said the Colombian in the mixed zone.

“My struggle as a young man was very hard, here I am showing that we have a lot of talent in Colombia and, as I say, we hope that all the talent we have continues to support us,” he added.

Finally, Tatiana Renteria He sent a message to Jackeline Renteriathe woman who helped her and taught her about the world of wrestling. The Valle del Cauca native said that she will go for silver or bronze in the next Olympic Games.

“Rentería. It is something that they see linked to wrestling, Jackeline has a lot of experience, she is a very good teammate and I have taken that experience that she has. I promised her to surpass the medal that she has, I hope in the next Olympic Games (Los Angeles 2028) I get a gold one, I am going to work to show her that she believes a lot in me,” Tatiana Rentería concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS