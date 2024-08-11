A former La Fábrica star born in the Spanish capital could end up alienating Real Madrid fans. Having already spent some time on loan at Atlético Madrid, he could now do the double for the White House’s historic enemies by landing at Barça.
Sergio Reguilon, 27, a talented player who has always fought to make a name for himself, could have a new team, his sixth in seven years, as the former Real Madrid player is reportedly interested in signing for Barcelona, AS reports.
Contracted by Tottenham until 2025, he is not really part of Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans. He has never been able to justify the €30 million he paid in 2020, and his club want to get rid of him before seeing him on a free transfer. A situation that could lead the Spaniard (six times capped for La Roja) to end up at the Blaugrana.
A key part of one of the best defences in Europe in 2020 alongside Diego Carlos and Jules Koundé, Sergio Reguilón only stayed at Sevilla for a year, but made a huge impact at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. A good fourth place in La Liga, tied with third, Atlético de Madrid, but above all a Europa League, the sixth for the Andalusian club, which now has seven.
The operation seems complicated from an economic point of view, since the red-and-white board is cleaning up the squad, which performed below expectations last season, and is not willing to pay a large amount. A loan with an obligation to buy could allow the Seville team to make a good splash, while paying the salary of its starting full-back in 2020 later.
#Barcelona #sign #Real #Madrid #youth #player #rightback #position
Leave a Reply