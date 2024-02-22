We are one week away from the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, without a doubt, the most anticipated game of 2024. However, the reviews for this title came out today, including ours, and the initial reception is very positive. Everything seems to indicate that Square Enix has managed to fulfill all its promises, and has given us one of the best modern JRPGs in recent years.

At the moment, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It has a rating of 93 from critics on Metacritic. Compared, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload, two highly acclaimed JRPGs from 2024, enjoy a reception of 89 and 88 respectively on this site. In this way, it is expected that next week we will see a series of similar opinions from the community in general.

Regarding the Final Fantasy series, Rebirth It is currently positioned as the second best reviewed game in the entire saga.only behind Final Fantasy IX on PlayStation with 94 points on Metacritic. Behind Square Enix's new work, we find Final Fantasy X of PlayStation 2 with 92, as well as Final Fantasy VI from SNES with the same score.

With 114 reviews, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth now sits among FF royalty as the second highest rated entry in the series. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/vhkD47sj9R — KAMI (@Okami13_) February 22, 2024

In this regard, this is what Siliconera mentioned about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth:

“Calling a title 'the best game of 2024' can seem quite short-sighted when done in February. I don't mind. I'm going to say it. “I think Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the best game we will see in 2024 and it also gives me faith in the future of the series.”

For its part, VGC added:

“Final Fantasy 7 is an excellent role-playing game with some of the best characters in the gaming canon. While some of the open world content borders on the limits, and the game's main narrative is somewhat deflated, the time spent with Aerith, Tifa and the gang makes this a hugely fun road trip that you will play for hundreds of hours.

Similarly, GamesRadar+ noted:

“Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers all the charm of Remake while making the necessary improvements to the secondary content to ensure that the original's release moment is worth revisiting.”

In this way, it is clear that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is positioned as one of the best games of 2024, and a strong candidate for Game of the Year on this occasion. We remind you that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29. If you are wondering what rating we gave to this installment, here you can check out our review, where we discuss each possible section in great detail. Likewise, they reveal when the third part of this remake would arrive.

Editor's Note:

I can't wait anymore. This is one of my most anticipated games. Everything seems to indicate that this is the best game of the year, and only something the size of Tears of the Kingdom could compete directly with Square Enix's work on this occasion.

Via: Metacritic.