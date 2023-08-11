Inter transfer market, goodbye Balogun and Morata very cold

Inter have made a clear decision on the forward market: goodbye to Folarin Balogun.

The 22-year-old American from Arsenal was a profile that greatly intrigued the Nerazzurri management: young, quick, good technique and sense of goal (21 in Ligue 1 with the Stade de Reims shirt last season), but he has never found the square on his assessment. The nerazzurri were ready to invest 30-35 million (more or less the amount that would have been allocated to bring Lukaku back to Milan), but the Gunners didn’t give any discounts (always above 40 and up).

So, three weeks before the end of the summer transfer market, Inter drew a line on Balogun’s name.

Simone Inzaghi likes Alvaro Morata but does not warm up the management (for the Spanish you need 21 million in a single payment tranche and 6.5 million in salary without the help of the Growth Decree), Beto from Udinese that doesn’t take offat the moment two hot names remain in an Inter key (while in midfield they are working to close Samardzicafter West Ham belatedly tried to insert themselves by re-launching the signing of the 21-year-old Serbian talent).

Inter transfer market, Arnautovic and the negotiations with Bologna

Marko Arnautovic or Mehdi Taremi to complete the Inter attack that has Markus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa in the squad? The 34-year-old Austrian, who was already in the Nerazzurri squad at the time of the Treble, seems like the viable solution if Bologna grants a discount. First request 15 million. First offer: 8 plus Stefano Sensi. Both do not satisfy the other party. The feeling is that around 10 (with the bonuses) the balance could be found.

Transfer market Inter, Taremi and Porto that does not give discounts

Taremi front: the Iranian player from Porto costs 30 million. Figure that Inter does not want to put for an over 30 striker (born in ’92), remaining closer to 20. Distance if not sidereal, almost. Among other things, there could be competition from him Tottenham (who sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich), even if in Turin there are those who hope that at this point the Spurs will go to Vlahovic and then put Giuntoli in a position to close the purchase of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea…

Transfer market Inter, Correa and Alexis Sanchez: crossed destinies

And then there’s the Joaquin Correa knot: his departure, anything but obvious, would allow the entry of two strikers. Both Taremi and Arnautovic? Difficult. A return of Alexis Sanchez is more probable, who would better complete the Nerazzurri squad due to his characteristics. The 34-year-old Chilean would be delighted to return to Milan (but beware of a last minute offensive from Rome), after his farewell to Marseille on a free transfer (his season in Ligue 1 was very good with 14 goals in the league). But it all depends on Correa and if on the one hand Tucu (10 goals in 77 games played for the Nerazzurri) doesn’t seem to want to leave, on the other hand there are so far no concrete offers that can make him change his mind.

