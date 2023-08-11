Ecuador decreed a state of emergency this Thursday and will receive help from the FBI to investigate the murder of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, second in intention to vote for the general elections on August 20, which will not change the date.

“I have requested support from the FBI for the investigation of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio Valencia. The Federal Investigation and Intelligence Agency of the United States accepted our request and in the next few hours a delegation will arrive in the country”, President Guillermo Lasso said on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The state of emergency decreed for 60 days allows military patrols in the streets of this country, plagued by violence linked to drug trafficking, and seeks to guarantee the development of the elections.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old former journalist who uncovered several cases of corruption, died on Wednesday when he was shot as he was leaving a sports center in the north of the capital after leading a rally. The candidate had denounced last week threats against him and his campaign team by the largest criminal organization in Ecuador, ‘los Choneros’, whose leader is detained.

Lasso blamed members of “organized crime” for the attack and warned that “the full weight of the law will fall on them.” “This is a political crime that takes on a terrorist character and we do not doubt that this assassination is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” added Lasso, who declared mourning for three days.

Several questions arose regarding the crime, beginning with the poor security scheme that Villavicencio had at the time of the attack. “Fernando’s security team failed. The head of logistics failed. The head of security failed. Fernando should have left through the back door, as General Patricio Carrillo did with a police escort,” denounced Verónica Sarauz, wife of the candidate.

Villavicencio’s widow also reported that the armored truck was 30 seconds from the scene of the attack. However, the scheme decided to upload it to another vehicle that did not have protection measures.

“Things are done, the country is going to hell (…) we must show our courage, if not, the country is going to the abyss. Tomorrow I imagine it will be the wake. This should not go unpunished, ”said Sarauz, who asked that the body of her husband be handed over to him, which was transferred from the morgue where the autopsy was performed to a funeral home where he will be held for a wake.

The presidential candidate was leaving an electoral rally at a school in Quito.

The detainees



As confirmed by Ecuadorian Police sources, the six arrested for the murder are Colombian nationals. So far, the authorities have revealed that several men participated in the assassination of Villavicencio, allegedly hitmen, who the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, identified as Andrés Manuel Mosquera Ortiz, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Andrés Romero Reyes, Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez.

“Due to the preliminary information collected, it was confirmed that the apprehended belong to organized crime groups,” the authorities reported in a statement. The EL TIEMPO Investigative Unit revealed that at least one of them had a criminal record. In the case of García García, they are for homicide and drug trafficking.

The six Colombians captured in Ecuador in the raid for the crime of Villavicencio.

In addition, the Police also confirmed that the suspect in the murder who was injured by the crossing of bullets with security personnel, and who later died in an ambulance, is also a Colombian national.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry, for its part, rejected through a statement “vehemently” the assassination of the presidential candidate, and expressed its condolences to his family and supporters. “On behalf of the foreign minister and the entire Colombian State, we express solidarity with the Ecuadorian people and send a message of confidence in the institutions of the sister Republic of Ecuador” so that they help “clarify the facts and punish those responsible.”concluded the Foreign Ministry.

At the moment, there has been no pronouncement from President Gustavo Petro regarding the case. The truth is that it is not the first time that Colombian citizens have been involved in events of this nature in other countries, since Colombian mercenaries were also responsible for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

The Ecuadorian authorities have not confirmed whether behind the deadly attack, which also left at least nine injured, including three police officers, is one of the organized crime gangs operating in Ecuador.

According to a preliminary report, the capture occurred in the middle of a raid in which a rifle, a submachine gun, four pistols, three grenades and a motorcycle were seized.

Fernando Villavicencio, linked to the Construye and Gente Buena political movements, was one of the eight presidential candidates for early elections in Ecuador, a country that was an oasis of peace in South America for decades, but which began to change a few years ago as a result of ties to Mexican and Colombian cartels.

The annual homicide rate in the country almost doubled in 2022, to 25 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Prison massacres have left more than 430 inmates dead since 2021. The United States, Spain, Chile, the European Union and the OAS observer mission condemned the crime. It is a “blatant act of violence and attack on Ecuadorian democracy,” said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

