Q&A. But that within Lazio it happens that Tare and Sarri have different points of view is nothing new. In the past, the individual players were at the center of the comparisons between the two: the most striking example is represented by Kamenovic, who in the summer of 2021 the coach did not want, to the point that the player remained 6 months training in Formello without be registered. However, he was officially bought in January a year ago, but in twelve months Sarri let him play (before he was sent to Sparta Prague a few days ago) for only 45 minutes in the last match of last season. Now the sporting director and the Biancoceleste coach are discussing, from a distance, the value of the whole squad and, consequently, the ambitions of the team.

In the last week, Sarri has repeatedly stated that, for Lazio, finishing in the top four would be a miracle. Tare doesn’t think so: “Getting to the Champions League wouldn’t be miraculous – he said -. This is our goal and we declared it at the beginning of the season. There are many difficulties in achieving it, because it is a goal that many great teams share and on I agree with Sarri on this, but I think Lazio have what it takes to fight until the end of the championship to finish in the top four.” After the victory on the Sassuolo field, the biancocelesti are fifth at -3 from Juventus and Inter and -4 from Milan.

REPLY

—

At the end of the match in Reggio Emilia, Sarri commented on Tare’s statements: “The director will talk about his sensations, I have an autonomous brain and I talk about mine. When I say that it would take a miracle to finish fourth, I make a consideration. I have the feeling that some teams are better equipped than us, then if the boys do like today we can have our say. Everyone has their own opinion, then there’s that of the president who cuts the bull’s head”. Sarri also explained that at Lazio, unlike his last stations, he has the feeling of having more time available to build. “I came from experiences in which I had won something but had little fun. I chose Lazio because I could have more fun, I could go back to work on the pitch. At my age, I consider it more important than enriching a bulletin board. We are working to become the most competitive as possible, I’m not saying that we have to give up”. Curiously, coach and club seemed to have different opinions already in Inzaghi’s time. At the time, the coach openly stated that “we have great battleships against us. The Champions League shouldn’t be an obsession”. With him on the bench, in five years, Lazio won three trophies and obtained a qualification in the top European competition, results which, however, Lotito, on occasion, seemed to diminish: “Inzaghi has not become the wizard Merlin who solves all problems: he achieved excellent results, but with a quality team”. Also in that case the question and answer denoted a different perception of the value of the rose.