Mexico.- Chivas Women has presented the call for Day 2 of the Women’s MX League that they will have against the Centellas del Necaxa. The list did not present many significant changes compared to the last one, with the exceptions of the absence of Gabriela Valenzuela who is out due to injury and the incorporation of Litzy Serna who has already been discharged from the competition.

Via social media The rojiblanco team announced the list of players who have already made the trip to Aguascalientes, among which the Mexican stands out, who already has everything in order to be able to be used in the formation of Juan Pablo Alfaro for this Monday’s duel.

Everything had stopped in the case of Litzy Serna since she had been training for several weeks in the team but a paperwork issue such as the lack of her international pass had not been able to let her confirm her registration, now that she has arrived they have proceeded do it against the Liga MX Femenil.

According to the official website, he has been assigned the number 17 and has been registered as an attacking midfielder. The 24-year-old footballer has great competition in that area where there are a large number of players looking to gain a place in the

ownership.

summoned

Goalkeepers: Blanca Félix and Celeste Espino.

Defenders: Araceli Torres, Damaris Godínez, Michelle González, Kinberly Guzmán, Jaqueline Rodríguez, Karla Martínez, Anacamila Hernández.

Stockings: Carolina Jaramillo, Casandra Montero, Isabel Kasis, Litzy Serna, Victoria Acevedo.

Forwards: Alicia Cervantes, Adriana Iturbide, Rubí Soto, Joseline Montoya, Anette Vázquez, Luisa de Alba.

Chivas will have their second match in the Women’s MX League this Monday, January 16 at 5:00 p.m. from the field of the Estadio Victoria, home of Las Centellas, in search of adding another 3 points to fight for the top of the tournament.