Governor of São Paulo carried out procedure for the removal of kidney stones; must return for further examinations

The governor of the state of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), was discharged from the hospital this Tuesday afternoon (28.Mar.2023) after undergoing surgery to remove a kidney stone. He was operated on in London, where he was participating in an international mission by the government of São Paulo since Sunday (26.Mar).

On Monday (March 27), Tarcísio had a kidney crisis and had to leave the agenda. He would have a series of meetings with European investors. The government’s Secretary of International Business, Lucas Ferraz, started to represent the governor in meetings scheduled in the United Kingdom, and in Madrid, Spain.

According to the State Communications Secretariat, the governor’s participation in the mission’s other commitments, which will continue on Thursday, in Paris, France, will depend on medical evaluation and recommendation.

“I’m recovering well, with expectations of discharge for today. I’m going back to the hospital tomorrow for new exams, which will define the resumption of the agenda “said the governor on his Twitter profile.

Here is the publication:

With information from Brazil Agency