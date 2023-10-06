Congressmen discussed applications of resources from the 2024 Budget in State structuring projects

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), met on Thursday night (October 5, 2023) the São Paulo federal bench in Congress for dinner, at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, to debate parliamentary amendments. Coordinator of the bench, the deputy Antonio Carlos Rodrigues (PL-SP) agreed with the governor and congressmen to allocate around R$466 million in amendments next year for structuring projects in the State. O Power360 found that the government of São Paulo also committed to allocating funds from the State budget for each congressman to apply in their regions, with 50% of the resources being mandatory for the health area. The bench has 70 deputies and 3 senators.