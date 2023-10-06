Sony released the ranking of the most purchased and downloaded PS5 and PS4 games on PlayStation Store during the month of September. Baldur’s Gate 3 it ranked second in both the European and US markets, while as one might expect, EA Sports FC 24 dominates in the Old Continent while in the USA it has to give up the top to NBA 2K24. Let’s see all the rankings in full:

Mortal Kombat 1 also did well, third in the USA and fifth in Europe, and The Crew Motorfest, sixth and fourth respectively. In the top 20 for PS5 we also find other new releases from the last month, such as Lies of P and Payday 3, along with many evergreens such as GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy and Rainbow Six Siege.