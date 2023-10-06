Sony released the ranking of the most purchased and downloaded PS5 and PS4 games on PlayStation Store during the month of September. Baldur’s Gate 3 it ranked second in both the European and US markets, while as one might expect, EA Sports FC 24 dominates in the Old Continent while in the USA it has to give up the top to NBA 2K24. Let’s see all the rankings in full:
Mortal Kombat 1 also did well, third in the USA and fifth in Europe, and The Crew Motorfest, sixth and fourth respectively. In the top 20 for PS5 we also find other new releases from the last month, such as Lies of P and Payday 3, along with many evergreens such as GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy and Rainbow Six Siege.
The top 20 of the PlayStation Store for September 2023
Let’s see the PlayStation Store rankings:
PS5 Europe
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- NBA 2K24
- The Crew Motorfest
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PAYDAY 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Lies of P
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Marvel’s Avengers
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- F1 23
- Among Us
- Gran Turismo 7
PS5 USA
- NBA 2K24
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Mortal Kombat 1
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Madden NFL 24
- The Crew Motorfest
- PAYDAY 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Lies of P
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Marvel’s Avengers
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
PS4 Europe
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Crew Motorfest
- NBA 2K24
- The Forest
- Need for Speed Heat
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Need for Speed Payback
- Hogwarts Legacy
- TEKKEN 7
- Red Dead Redemption
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Gang Beasts
- A Way Out
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
PS4 USA
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Madden NFL 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Need for Speed Heat
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- The Forest
- Red Dead Redemption
- The Crew Motorfest
- Titanfall 2
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Need for Speed Payback
- Gang Beasts
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
