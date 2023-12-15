Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

“Station 14” of the His Highness the President of the State Cup race series for purebred Arabian horses, which was held in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of the “thirtieth edition”, achieved remarkable successes and wide repercussions, witnessed by the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Arena in Riyadh, with the participation of 63 horses in the race. 6 runs.

The prestigious Cup race series is held with the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, and his great interest in developing the Arabian horse racing industry, and supporting owners and breeders of Arabian horses, in all countries of the world, based on The UAE is always keen to preserve the journey of Arabian horses, as they are an authentic legacy of the UAE’s national heritage, and an extension of the approach of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

The races and evening were witnessed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Faisal Al-Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, and Mutaib bin Zaid Al-Shammari, General Manager. To the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Arena, where the Saudi station reflected the most beautiful images of brotherly bonding and national cohesion between Saudi Arabia and the Emirates in a brilliant celebratory carnival.

The program of the President's Cup Festival for Arabian Horses began with the first half for purebred Arabian horses, “beginners”, which witnessed the victory of the filly “Al-Anoud BR”. The half witnessed the participation of 9 horses, and was held for a distance of 1400 metres, for fillies aged 3 years, and the colt “Afar Al-Dhahab” won the title of the half. The second was for purebred horses, “novice colts” at the age of 3 years, which was held for a distance of 1,400 metres, with the participation of 12 horses, while “Grandson of Al-Khalidiya” was crowned champion of the third round for purebred Arabian horses, for novice colts and fillies aged four years and above, for a distance of 1,600 metres, with the participation of 10 horses. While the horse “Milk” won the fourth round designated for purebred Arabian horses for colts and fillies aged 4 years and above, over a distance of 1,600 meters with the participation of 10 horses, while “Muttahed Al Khalidiya” won the title of the fifth round for purebred Arabian horses, “Takafu” (0-70), for a distance. 1400 metres, with 12 horses participating.

The filly “Taqdeer” (AF Al-Buraq x Mayzian Bint Al-Sakabi), for Al-Sayed Stud, succeeded in winning the title of the sixth main race for Arabian horses for colts and fillies in the expensive cup, which was held in the (Listed) category, classification (80+), from the age of 4 years and above. For a distance of 1800 metres, it witnessed the participation of 10 horses, representing the elite of purebred Arabian horse studs, under the supervision of trainer Mutlaq Al-Ruwais, and led by the jockey Fahd Al-Faridi, where the champion covered the race distance in a time of 2:01:61 minutes, and “Hazem Joudah” came second and “R. I have more values.”

In conclusion, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan and Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in the presence of Faisal Al Rahmani, crowned the champion of the main race, while Saeed Al Muhairi, representative of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, crowned the champions of the five races that preceded the final race.

For his part, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan expressed his pleasure in attending and following the precious cup competitions that were held on the Saudi Arabian land, stressing that the Saudi station represents a fruitful addition to the precious cup’s journey, which continues its great support for the elite owners, breeders, and Arabian horse studs in Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said: “We are proud to host the His Highness the President’s Cup for Arabian Horses, which is considered one of the most important series of Arabian horse races in the world. We hope for continued cooperation to provide the best to horse owners and studs in Saudi Arabia, wishing success.” To all who participated in the carnival, thanks to those who organized the event.”

In turn, Faisal Al-Rahmani extended his highest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the brilliant conclusion of the Saudi station, extending his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan and Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz for honoring the precious cup carnival.

He added: “We praise the brilliant and distinguished Saudi station in all aspects related to the wonderful organization, and the festive carnival that was witnessed in Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Square in Riyadh, in addition to the great participation in every round, and the wide echoes from the owners and educators.”

He said: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the innovator of Arabian horses, and the owner of great interest and a qualitative shift in Arabian horse racing, for the great achievements recorded by the dear cup in its thirtieth edition, and what it achieved during its tours in Arab, European and American tracks, which embodied double achievements.” “And consolidated the reputation and distinguished position of the Emirates globally.”