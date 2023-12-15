Friday, December 15, 2023, 00:42



Yesterday, the regional government approved a subsidy in the amount of 150,000 euros to the Fortuna City Council for the works to enhance the archaeological site of the Roman Baths in the town. The most important interventions will consist of the excavation of the north corridor, which is currently collapsed due to the collapse of an arch, the accumulation of ashlars from other sources and large masses of a concrete cover, and the excavation to delimit the corner in foundations. northeast of the spa building, greatly altered by the construction of the 17th century bath and the theft of ashlars, both for its construction and to reuse them in the hotel that was built at the end of the century and which today is known as Casa de Gaturno or from La Parra.

The excavation of these two places will allow for a clean and complete view of the interior of the spa building, which will be expanded with the extraction of the fallen ashlars in the northern half of the pool. The main objectives of the restoration are to rehabilitate the 17th century bath and empty the ashlars (including excavation) of both the north pool and the northern hallway, leaving the north enclosing wall of the spa building and its southeast enclosure visible.

The intervention in the north chapel will be left for a future phase. From the point of view of the protection regime, it is a monumental complex of great scientific significance in the Roman seaside scene.