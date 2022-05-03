According to several sources close to Apple’s production chains, the Cupertino-based company will launch the second generation of Watch SE in October, along with the Series 8. The new mid-range version of the iPhone smartwatch will therefore accompany an eighth generation of which it is known. still very little, except what it might include new health sensors such as blood pressure and body temperature sensors. As for Apple Watch SE, however, the news will be borrowed from the Watch Series 6: the design should remain the same, so not the one with the larger screen introduced with Series 7, but still the two variants of 41 and 44 millimeters. Instead, the always on display will be introduced, therefore always on and that it won’t require you to lift your wrist to see time and notifications. Additionally, SE 2022 may have the electrocardiogram sensor introduced from Series 4 onwards. The chipset should also be improved: if today the SE is equipped with an S5 chip, the new one could gain the S6. Even the speakers should be upgraded compared to now, the battery should remain the same (therefore without the fast charging of the Series 7), and everything should cost a few tens of euros more than the current model, which starts at 309 euros.