Tania Ruiz 35 years old, has more than one with a square eye, this after having reappeared on social networks after several weeks of absence, because as some already know, he stopped publishing content after having finished with Enrique Peña Nieto.

Now Tania Ruiz, far from being affected by having finished with the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, has been seen the much more jovial influencerWell, that’s how she modeled for a socialite magazine next to her daughter, with whom she caused a stir, because they looked spectacular.

There are even those who let the Mexican model know that she looks much better now that she is single, for which her fans congratulated her to continue with her goals and projects, since it is said that she will continue on her way for being a great designer.

“You are the most beautiful woman on this planet, gorgeous mom, happy May 10 beautiful lady”, “Beautiful Tania, I loved your words full of wisdom!!!! Thank you”, “I love you, you are so beautiful on the outside, but even more inside God with us”, “The most beautiful, always shining my Tanis @taniaruize kisses for you and for Carlotta”, write the networks when they see her.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago it was commented that the former couple would have given themselves a chance in love, but in said magazine the blonde stressed that she is still single and that there was no reconciliation as expected.