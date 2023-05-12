Alberto Núñez Feijóo claims to have numerous reasons to repeal sanchismo. The inclusion of ETA members in the EH Bildu lists, which throughout the legislature has become a fundamental partner for the stability of the Pedro Sánchez Executive, for 28-M has given it one more. «It disgusts me, like the vast majority of PSOE voters, that Bildu has murderers on his lists. It shocks me that the government party says that this deserves respect and I am outraged that Sanchismo shuts up and lowers its ears in the face of this provocation,” the PP leader cried this Friday at an event in Toledo on the first day of the campaign.

In the land of Emiliano García-Page, the most critical socialist baron with the decisions made in the direction of Ferraz, the former president of the Xunta attacked the PSOE’s submission to that alliance with the nationalist left and appealed for “dignity” of Sánchez’s candidates so that they stand up to him and do not look the other way. “They cannot endorse this nonsense,” said Feijóo, who challenged the socialist territorial leaders to leave the party in the event that Sánchez maintains his alliance with EH Bildu. If they remain silent, he warned, “they are not going to silence me, because I am disgusted like the majority of PSOE voters.”

In Genoa they are convinced that this issue outrages the citizens and a large part of the PSOE voters who in less than two weeks have to vote in the municipal and regional elections. A first round of the December generals in which the resistance capacity of Sánchez or the solidity of Feijóo is measured. “Are we really going to look the other way? Is it really normal after all that we have suffered?” insisted the Galician leader. And he reiterated his appeal, then, to all those socialists dissatisfied with the “endless excesses” of the Prime Minister for whom, he tempted, the doors of his party are wide open. “If people with a sense of state do not fit in the PSOE, they fit in the PP,” he stressed.

Ignore Vox’s proposal



Feijóo did not comment on the offensive raised by Vox, which this Friday raised the illegalization of EH Bildu through the party law. A proposal that is not new and with which Santiago Abascal’s party tries to force the rest of the parties to take a position on the illegalization of the abertzale formation, which has five seats in Congress.

The president of Aragon and candidate for re-election, Javier Lambán, has so far been one of the critical voices within the PSOE that condemns the inclusion of 44 ETA members in Euskadi and Navarra on Bildu’s lists. The socialist has already asked his own “to break any relationship with a party -he said- that he includes murderers on his lists.”

The opposition leader did refer to the meeting between Sánchez and Joe Biden at the White House. He recommended that the president “do not use the international agenda to cover up national problems” and delved into the division of the government in foreign policy, and more specifically in regard to having the United States as an ally. “I would be ashamed,” he said, “to preside over a government whose members damage the prestige of my country.”