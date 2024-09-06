Friday, September 6, 2024
Tampere | A multi-car chase on the main road – the traffic is badly congested

September 6, 2024
in World Europe
Tampere | A multi-car chase on the main road – the traffic is badly congested
The accident is congesting traffic in the direction of both Tampere and Jyväskylä.

Highway There has been a traffic accident on 9 near the Alasjärvi exit in Tampere. Several vehicles have been chased on the bridges of Aitolahti.

Six units of the rescue service have been called to the scene. The second lane is closed to traffic. The accident causes a traffic jam.

Traffic going in the direction of Jyväskylä was diverted to Aitolahdentie. A long queue quickly formed on the roundabout. Picture: Mika Jyrävä/Aamulehti

Morning paper according to the information received after 5 p.m., the traffic going in the direction of Jyväskylä will stop until the Kaukajärvi ramp. Aitolahdentie is also congested.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident scene on Friday at 4:19 p.m. The rescue service says at 5:26 p.m. that traffic is moving along one lane past the accident site.

Four vehicles with a total of seven people were involved in the accident.

Video: Reader’s video

