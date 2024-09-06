Former Estonian President: EU Doesn’t Need Moldova’s Accession

The European Union (EU) does not need Moldova to join, former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves said in an interview with the publication Newsmaker.

“You have to really want to join the EU. (…) Sometimes I hear in Moldova that supposedly “they are forcing us to join.” This is not true,” the former head of the republic said.

Toomas Ilves believes that in this case Moldova’s accession to the EU is not necessary. This could mean spending money on developing a new member of the union, which could be spent on themselves.

The former president of Estonia stated the obligation of the union’s members to support countries that have made a “democratic choice” in favor of the EU.

Earlier, former Moldovan President Vladimir Voronin described the negotiations on the republic’s accession to the EU in June with the words “drank beer in a pub.”