This January 6, 2024 is a date marked in red for Cartagena futsal. Jimbee Cartagena is just two games away from lifting the first title in its history and this afternoon, from 4:00 p.m., it will seek a place in tomorrow's grand final against the winner of Barcelona-Jaén. To dream big, Duda's team must first overcome the current European champion: Mallorca Palma Futsal.

The Cartagena entity participates for the first time in this competition thanks to being the current runner-up in the Copa del Rey. Those of Duda face this Super Cup with the notable absence due to injury of Javi Mínguez, Javivi. The international winger with Spain, who will defend the Movistar Inter shirt next season unless there is a surprise, suffers a micro-tear in the soleus of his left leg.

Maintaining concentration and being successful are the two big keys in this Super Cup, as fast as it is demanding. It neither gives respite nor room for a second chance. Jimbee has one last precedent to cling to: that of October 15, 2023. That morning, the Meloneros beat Palma (4-2) with a lot of craftsmanship, intensity and very few errors. Also thanks to the stellar performance of the Italian-Brazilian Motta, the work of Tomaz, the energy of Bebe and the stops of Chemi.

The Balearic Islands are the current champions of Europe and the world, having won the Intercontinental Cup a month ago against the Brazilian Cascavel. Right now they have once again sneaked into the final four of the Champions League, although the first national title eludes them. They will look for it with the Super Cup.