Five centimeters more. Not yet the measure he is looking for, but it is a step forward for Gianmarco Tamberi, on the road that will lead to the Eugene World Championships (in July) via the Pietro Mennea Golden Gala (9 June). In Birmingham the Olympic champion in the high jump exceeds 2.25 on the first attempt and then misses three times at 2.28: he closes in second place, in the second stage of the Wanda Diamond League, and in any case demonstrates a growth compared to his debut by 2.20 eight days ago in Doha. In the British afternoon, with a temperature of 18 degrees, he made no mistake at 2.14 and 2.18, he left an ‘x’ at 2.22 and then found the best jump of the day at 2.25. Three centimeters higher, the blue of the Fiamme Oro only sketches the first attempt, passing under the bar, then the second and third are quite clearly wrong. The measure succeeds instead to the Canadian Django Lovett who wins the race. “There is still a lot of work to do – Gimbo Tamberi’s words – I can’t say I’m satisfied but it certainly went better than in Doha, where there was an unworthy debut. Today we saw a little bit better, but I struggle when you need the paw, still having technical confusion. From next Saturday, in Trieste, it’s time to start climbing above 2.30. These are all training sessions in view of the World Cup: if I lose here, it does not mean that I will lose to Eugene. when wearing the national team jersey “.