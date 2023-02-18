The recently deceased Paco Rabanne had no qualms about assuring that his favorite Spanish fashion firm was that of Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada. The Basque master was active in the ranks of the fervent followers of the aristocratic designer, an entourage to which Antonio Banderas also belongs. The actor from Malaga attended the fashion show of his friend at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.

Ágatha’s friend since the time of the Movida, in the 80s, he was full of compliments towards her. «I love the fact that he has never betrayed himself, of having an incredible personality and of having always been absolutely faithful to that personality, which in the world we live in is very complicated. I respect her very much, “he added before joking with the” embarrassing gray “that predominated in her styling in an event in which the waste of color is a maximum.

Antonio Banderas with his partner, Nicole Kimpel, and Ágatha Ruis de la Prada. /



PS



Sitting in the front row, Banderas was flanked by his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, and Ágatha’s partner, José Manuel Díaz Patón. It was precisely the lawyer who monopolized all the spotlights despite the presence of one of our most international actors. The lawyer, advocating that his couple’s show be perfect, rushed to the center of the catwalk to pick up an insole that fell out of a model’s uncomfortable shoe. The same defends his beloved from Carmen Lomana’s rudeness, assuring that the socialite suffers a “cuckold attack” that takes care of the details of Ágatha’s show so that everything goes smoothly.

The nice gesture of the lawyer was eclipsed when Jedet made an appearance at the Andrés Sardá parade. The lingerie firm presented the ‘Avalancha’ collection and the actress was there to recover the normality of her day-to-day after denouncing sexual abuse by a producer at the party after the Feroz awards. The protagonist of ‘Veneno’ responded to all the media with kindness to thank the treatment received after the unfortunate event while she anxiously awaits the trial for “justice to be done”. Wrapped in a leopard print ‘look’ and without removing huge black glasses while taking a few puffs from a vape, Jedet made a place in the front row to enjoy a lingerie ‘show’ inspired by the glamor of a party in the snow covered by fake fur. The protagonist of the celebration was the ‘influencer’ Dulceida, who far exceeds three million followers on Instagram.

Dulceida parading for Andrés Sardá. /



afp



From the glamor of the mountain, he went to the luxury of the desert. If there is a place where it reaches its maximum expression, it is in the Mamounia palace, in Marrakech, of which Jorge Vázquez brought a small piece to the catwalk to celebrate the two decades that he has been dressing with the highest quality and exquisiteness the best of the Spanish society. From Sassa de Osma, Christian de Hannover’s wife, to Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, passing through Isabel Preysler. It was precisely his daughter Tamara who revolutionized the catwalk. The Marquise de Griñón arrived hand in hand with her future husband, Iñigo Onieva, to present some of the pieces from her collaboration with the Pedro del Hierro firm. For the first time after giving themselves a second chance, the couple posed before the press. Such was the commotion around them that great actors such as Luis Tosar, Emma Suárez or Javier Cámara had to wait patiently for half an hour to go through the ‘photocall’.

Falcó not only boasted of love and collection, but also of being the muse of the designer Juan Avellaneda. Her confidante and her stylist exposed a new line of glasses with MÓ from Multiópticas called ‘front row’ (first row) with a piece inspired by the marquise. “I’m always inspired by my friends. There is a glasses that I made thinking a lot about a gif -he counts between laughs- that Tamara and I always send each other by WhatsApp in which two people with glasses appear, and I said Oh! I am going to make similar ones but wearable and with a roll ». It’s Tamara’s time and she knows it.