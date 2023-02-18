A useful phone feature to protect against scammers named Viktor Gulevich, Director of the Competence Center for Information Security of T1 Group, in an interview with the Prime agency. He talked about the non-obvious advantages of the flight mode.

According to the expert, using airplane mode, you can interrupt the download of web content from fraudulent sites if a person clicked on a fraudulent link from a message or chat. However, it is important not to forget to turn off Wi-Fi. It also blocks GPS signals, making the device’s location untrackable.

Of the useful properties of the airplane mode, Gulevich also named saving smartphone charge and fast charging. He noted that in places with poor connectivity, the battery runs out faster due to constant attempts to find the network. When you toggle the airplane icon on and off, your phone will re-search for a connection to the nearest tower.

Previously, ways to protect the eyes from the radiation of smartphones and computers were named. According to the expert, you must adhere to the 20/20/20 rule – every 20 minutes, take a break for 20 seconds, looking into the distance at 20 feet (six meters).