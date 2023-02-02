Tamara Falcó has made the decision to put El Rincón up for sale, the palace with more than 160 years of history that the Marquise de Griñón inherited from her father, who died in March 2020. According to an exclusive report by the magazine ‘Semana’, the Marquise de Griñón asks for seven million for this 19th-century property that has 4,000 square meters and more than 30 rooms, as well as several lounges and patios. Although in recent years, only a small part has been used.

Isabel Preysler’s daughter is very emotionally attached to this place where she shared very special moments with her father. However, it seems that the dedication that she requires in time and money is more than the Marchioness could assume. During the first season of her series on Netflix we were able to see her grandeur, but also many of her restoration and maintenance needs.

In any case, her desire to celebrate her wedding with Íñigo Onieva in this palace that has belonged to her family since 1949 continues. republicans. It has also been the setting for emblematic filming such as ‘La escopeta nacional’ by Luis García Berlanga.

There, Tamara’s brother, Julio José Iglesias, married Charisse Verhaert in 2012, whose relationship ended in 2021. Also in 2015, the marquise organized a wedding dress parade in the palace gardens and, after celebrating an exclusive dinner Setting up her own ephemeral restaurant in her living rooms, it continues to be the chosen place to say yes to her fiancé.

pregnancy rumors



Wedding preparations are moving forward after resuming plans earlier in the year. Regarding the dress, we know that his close friend Juan Avellaneda will help him create it, although he himself has specified that he will not design it. Thus, he will advise you on choosing the firm, the most suitable fabric, the type of neckline or the style to achieve an “iconic” garment.

We have also known in recent days who will be the sponsors of the link. Tamara will go arm in arm with her older brother on the father’s side, Manolo Falcó, Marquis of Castell-Moncayo, while Íñigo will arrive at the altar accompanied by his mother, Carolina Mola, who has been one of his great supporters during the time the couple has been separated.

In addition, Tamara has also been the protagonist of the headlines when the rumor of a possible pregnancy was unleashed, something that both her representative and her boyfriend have denied with a forceful “it is not true.”