Esther Ouwehand, political leader of the Party for the Animals, will return to the House of Representatives this Thursday. This is reported by several media. Ouwehand temporarily stopped working in October due to health problems due to overload.

Ouwehand continued to follow politics in The Hague, she told ANP. “What struck me is that nothing has changed. A cabinet that continues to look for goat paths that are at the expense of people, animals and nature.”

The return is just in time for the run-up to the provincial elections on March 15. Ouwehand calls those elections “extremely important”, but she also intends to keep more time free for “things that contribute to my well-being”.