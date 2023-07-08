“It hasn’t been easy to get here, but we’ve done it.” And yes, as Tamara Falcó affirms, since her engagement to Íñigo Onieva was made public, things have not been easy for the Marquise de Griñón, who this Saturday will say yes, I want the man with whom she wants to be “dancing all night.” life”.

And to kick off the desired ‘dance’ of the aristocrat, last night the pre-wedding was held at the luxurious Ritz hotel in Madrid. Many of the guests paraded along a red carpet worthy of a relevant film premiere. This afternoon, at 7:00 p.m., they will attend the wedding of the year at the El Rincón estate. Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, a flamenco Vicky Martin Berrocal, Isabelle Junot or the designer Juan Avellaneda were some of the popular faces that accompanied the couple. He was very casual in jeans, while she was resplendent in an elegant and original two-piece white suit designed by herself for her brand, TFP by Tamara Falcó, in collaboration with Pedro del Hierro. A set that is reduced to 60% and can still be obtained in some sizes for 174 euros.

Two dresses



The Ritz is the hotel where almost all the guests who have traveled to the city for the wedding stay. Among them, one of the most sought after people, Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, who has made the wedding dresses -yes, there are two- hand in hand with Falcó. Both are “a mix between very traditional and very modern”, as well as “very feminine and clean”, as the designer explained when he arrived yesterday at noon, moments before the last test.

To complete the look, she will wear a one-piece art-deco tiara made exclusively of diamonds of various sizes from the Falcó family. An exclusive piece that her sister-in-law Amparo Corsini already wore at her wedding with Manuel Falcó, who will act as her godfather and will be in charge of taking Tamara to the altar. Her earrings have been made for her by Tous, one of the firms that is her image.

Tamara’s dresses are the best-kept secret of a sponsored wedding from top to bottom, from the champagne to the nail polish the bride will wear.