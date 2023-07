The Brics bloc has recently expressed openness to the accession of new members. | Photo: Kirill Makes Pics/Pixabay

Belarus delivered to Brazil a note of intent for its candidacy to the Brics group, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement this Friday. The note was delivered on Thursday by the Belarusian ambassador to Brazil, Sergey Lukashevich, during a meeting with Maria Luisa Escorel de Moraes, secretary for Europe and North America at the Itamaraty.

The diplomats “discussed the strengthening of cooperation between Belarus and Brazil in the scope of multilateral diplomacy and emphasized the willingness to increase political and economic-commercial interaction between the countries. (…) The parties discussed the importance of supplying potassium fertilizers to the Brazilian market, the prospects for Belarus’ participation in state programs in Brazil for private farmers and family farms,” says the statement from the Belarusian chancellery.

Earlier this year, the Foreign Minister of Belarus, Sergey Aleynik, said that the country was interested in formally joining the Brics, a bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, still in 2023. About 15 countries, including Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, also expressed interest in joining the bloc, created in 2006.